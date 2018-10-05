NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp. down $12.86 to $218.82

The warehouse club said it’s reviewing its past financial reports because of possible deficiencies.

Tesla Inc., down $19.88 to $261.95

CEO Elon Musk taunted securities regulators on Twitter days after he agreed to settle a case alleging he duped investors.

IPG Photonics Corp., down $21.26 to $132.76

The high-powered laser maker forecast disappointing third-quarter results.

Delphi Technologies PLC, down $3.85 to $26.01

The automotive technology company said it no longer expects revenue to grow this year.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc., down $7.44 to $28.53

The medical device maker reported weaker-than-expected sales and its fourth-quarter revenue forecast also missed analyst estimates.

ArcBest Corp, down $5.50 to $42.175

Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies took bigger losses than the rest of the market.

DXC Technology Co. down $1.92 to $90.99

Technology companies, the best-performing part of the market this year, fell again to conclude a difficult week.

LendingTree Inc., up $7.76 to $218.3

The online lending exchange operator said it will buy insurance comparison site QuoteWizard for as much as $370 million.