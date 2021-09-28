LONDON (AP) — In a story published Sept. 26 about gasoline shortages in Britain, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Ruby McGregor-Smith is president of the Confederation of British Industry. She is president of the British Chambers of Commerce.
Corrective: EU–Britain-Shortages story
