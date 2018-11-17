There is no science behind the term, no mandatory conditions for what goes into it; you can measure a correction from the most recent market peak, or the start of a month or a week, or the day some big policy was announced, or after a few days of volatility.

Of all of the jargon used in the investment world, the word investors should hate the most is “correction.”

It is also the word investors may misuse and misapply more than any other as it applies to their own investments.

If you don’t speak stock market, “correction” generally refers to a market move of 10 percent or more.

There is no science behind the term, no mandatory conditions for what goes into it; you can measure a correction from the most recent market peak, or the start of a month or a week, or the day some big policy was announced, or after a few days of volatility. You can hang a correction on virtually any point where the market begins moving quickly and sharply.

But “correction” is almost always used to describe a market downturn, as in “the market got hot at the end of the summer, and then corrected to lower levels less than two months later.”

I hate the term not only because it is imprecise, but because I believe the “correct” direction for the market would be up. That’s the direction stocks should move long-term, so to suggest they are incorrect when prices are rising, and “correcting” only when they go down strikes me as wrong.

I’m not saying that the term isn’t useful — and I am hardly alone in loathing the use of the word — but in my experience when average investors start using it, it’s a sign that they are getting antsy and are looking for trouble.

For proof, consider what a difference to mindset a month can make.

For most of September, the Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor’s 500, the Nasdaq Composite and the Wilshire 5000 were trading near or at record highs.

For most of October, however, those same indexes were in meltdown mode.

If you gauge a “correction” as a downward move of 10 to 20 percent — with anything over 20 percent generally considered to be a bear market — then all four of the big benchmarks corrected in October, when the market pretty much wiped out all of its gains for the year in a volatile, uncomfortable month.

In the middle of that meltdown, however, investors were thinking that the time had come to bail out on the market. While most of the pros were talking “buying opportunity,” individual investors were talking “correction,” as if they not only know what the term means but as if it’s meaningful to them.

Yes, it’s a term that has meaning to stock jockeys, traders and market technicians, but average investors are not looking to profit from the market move that happens over a week, a month, a quarter or even a year. Instead, they are trying to capture the long-term direction of the market.

Even in the long bull market, investors have lived through a number of corrections. Anyone who got scared out of the market by those moves mostly missed out on the upswing thereafter.

Saying investors should ignore corrections is easy; doing it is not in a world with 24/7 access to portfolios and stock analysis.

At an American Association of Individual Investors meeting in Philadelphia in October, I met a woman who acknowledged that the market’s sudden drop had her scared.

She wanted to make changes to her portfolio and asked what I thought.

Knowing nothing about her portfolio — always dangerous when answering questions or writing columns for a broad audience — I simply asked if she had felt any of the same nervousness in September, during the market’s “incorrection,” if you will. If she didn’t feel like making a move when the market was fine, what trouble had she seen in October that had her ready to head for the hills?

That’s not to say that fears are irrational or illegitimate. Even long-term investors may not want to tilt their portfolios too much toward industries that are getting the full whip of the market roller coaster.

Allocations should be age-appropriate; a study released last week by Legg Mason Global Asset Management showed that baby boomers tend to have too much of their portfolio in equities, leaving them vulnerable to market whims when they have less time to recover from downturns.

Indeed, the woman from Philadelphia mostly felt that she had changed more than the market. She had let her money ride for most of the last decade, and recent health problems had her “feeling her age;” she worried that she might not be able to recover if a correction led to a bear market.

Here’s where there is a correct action for investors to take that has little to do with whatever action the broad market is taking.

The proper advice is to check your course, and make sure your portfolio is following the plan you set for it.

For some investors, there are now even feel-good moves they can make, potentially harvesting losses — and using them to offset other winnings — to rebalance and reposition the portfolio to something more age-appropriate.

If your portfolio has an asset-allocation plan that was crafted to help mitigate market troubles, resetting back to the plan levels makes sense.

It’s “correcting” your portfolio, literally fixing something that has gotten wrong.

That’s as far as most investors should go, however. It’s the right move in the face of a correction.

React to market moves by making sure that you have an age- and risk-appropriate portfolio to let you ride out whatever comes next.

Worry about what is correct for you; forget about whether the market is in a “correction.”

Focusing on the personal portfolio ultimately leads most people to mostly stay the course with a few minor tweaks, ride out the intermediate pains, while ultimately protecting assets that need to be invested conservatively and capturing the long-term direction of the market with your risk capital.