NEW YORK (AP) — In a story March 30, 2020, about small businesses awaiting financial help from the government, The Associated Press misspelled the name of Katie Vlietstra, an executive with the National Association for the self-employed.
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Small Businesses-Waiting for Aid
