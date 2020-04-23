TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a story April 20, 2020, about Florida’s unemployment claims, The Associated Press incorrectly said that Luis Perulero was furloughed by Delta Air Lines from his job as a ramp supervisor at Palm Beach International Airport. Until his employment was suspended, Perulero worked for airline service provider Delta Global Services, or DGS, which is partly owned by Delta and which recently rebranded as Unifi.
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Florida Unemployment story
