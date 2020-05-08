In a story May 7, 2020, about the impact of coronavirus on businesses, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 60% of Hilton’s hotels — or 950 properties — have suspended operations. The number of hotels was accurate, but the correct percentage is 16%.
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Business Fallout story
