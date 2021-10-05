SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — In a story published October 4, 2021, about New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s speech to a group of oil and gas executives, The Associated Press erroneously reported about the governor’s regulation of methane production sites in her state. The regulations cover drilling sites, not mining sites.
Correction: Election 2022-Energy-New Mexico story
