OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (AP) — In a story October 26 about Vasco Data Security International Inc.’s quarterly earnings — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that the company expects full-year revenue of $180 million to $185 million. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $185 million to $190 million.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Vasco posts 3Q profit
Vasco Data Security posts 3rd-quarter profit of $2.8 million
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (AP) — Vasco Data Security International Inc. (VDSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.
The internet security company posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period.
Vasco expects full-year revenue in the range of $185 million to $190 million.
Vasco shares have dropped 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.10, a decline of 16 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VDSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VDSI