HOUSTON (AP) — In a story Thursday about Salarius Pharmaceutical’s quarterly results — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that the company earned a profit in the year-earlier first quarter. Instead Salarius posted a net loss.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Salarius: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 84 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $10.07.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLRX