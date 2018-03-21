BALTIMORE (AP) — In a story Tuesday about Laureate Education Inc.’s quarterly results — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that results missed estimates. The company’s profit beat estimates.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Laureate Education beats 4Q profit forecasts

Laureate Education beats 4Q earnings expectations, tops revenue forecasts

BALTIMORE (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $195.8 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.5 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.38 billion.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.89 billion to $3.92 billion.

Laureate Education shares have climbed almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.64, a drop of nearly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR