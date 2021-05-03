FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — In a story April 29 about Kearny Financial Corp.’s earnings — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that Kearny Financial is the holding company for Kearny Federal Savings Bank. It’s the holding company for Kearny Bank.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Kearny: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $16.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The holding company for Kearny Bank posted revenue of $63.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $53.1 million.

Kearny shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.56, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNY