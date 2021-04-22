VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In a story April 21 about Armour Residential REIT’s results — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that the company posted a loss. Instead the company earned a profit.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Armour Residential REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a profit of $71.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.1 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.02, a rise of 42% in the last 12 months.

