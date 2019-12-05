WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Dec. 4, 2019, about the Trump administration’s role in the Madrid climate conference, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date and sponsorship of a poll on public attitudes toward the Paris climate agreement. The poll was conducted in June 2017 by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, not in August 2017 by the AP-NORC Center and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.
Correction: Climate Talks-Goodbye US? story
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.