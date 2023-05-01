In a story published April 26, 2023, about convertibles, The Associated Press misspelled the author’s name. The last name is “Kurczewski,” not Kurzewski.
Correction: Behind the Wheel: Top Convertibles 2023 story
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.