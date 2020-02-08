Since the outbreak of the coronavirus hit the news, I have been searching for the elusive “SARS millionaire.”

That’s the investor who acted when severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS, became a pandemic in 2003, buying and trading the companies that were supposed to make a fortune from helping to cure the disease – or protect the public from it – and betting against firms that would see their business damaged by curtailed international travel and trade.

I contacted dozens of financial advisers and brokers whom I know, hoping that at least one of them would know someone who got rich playing that health crisis.

Not one could even remember anyone they know actually trying to make money off of the SARS outbreak.

Neither did any of those financial advisers know any investor who was stuck riding out the Black Monday market crash of 1987 and who 30 years later can’t retire because they couldn’t avoid the pain that day.

So while there might be a “coronavirus millionaire” making all the right moves right now, you’re not that guy. Nor is anyone you know.

Advertising

Thus, you’re not missing out if you don’t act on investing-site clickbait like “5 Stocks to Make the Most of the Coronavirus Scare” or “3 Stocks that Could Take It On The Chin Due to Coronavirus.”

Market observers are at odds over whether the recent action is the start of a meaningful downturn for the market or simply the latest dip to be bought on route to Dow 30,000 and beyond, but few would suggest that investors are better off chasing the hot story or reacting to the latest stretch of volatility than they are by simply staying the course they have plotted toward reaching their financial goals.

Look at the stock market with a long lens and there’s never really a bad time to invest, and a steady strategy beats timing the market and avoiding downturns by making buys at lows and on dips.

That’s important to remember at a time when investment strategists have seen the market run up in January to levels they didn’t expect to see until later in the year, leaving them now expecting volatile action, or a sideways trend as we move closer to the Presidential election.

Moreover, the election itself will inject a number of investment talking points to the fore, especially as the Democratic party zeroes in on a candidate and as the rhetoric ramps up and suggests that certain industries – like health care, technology and more – could face challenging socio-economic conditions ahead.

There has already been plenty of bluster from financial pundits about what an Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders presidency would mean for stocks.

Advertising

If you have reason to believe that politically driven changes to a sector could alter a business permanently, it might be time to act.

But lacking a permanent impact, you should consider the real impact these events have and whether it is really worth pursuing.

One of the current buzzwords on Wall Street is “event-driven investing,” but in most cases the action driving the investment is something involving permanent change within an individual stock. It is more often management change or mergers than it is a market shock; even an event like the plane crashes that led to current troubles with Boeing is not the type of circumstance that most “event-driven” managers are looking for.

Something like coronavirus or a political action falls into a different category of investment jargon; if it moves the market significantly, it gets classified as an “external shock.”

Those shocks do move markets and can represent a good opportunity to review a portfolio, but they seldom are reasons to make substantive changes.

Wall Street’s reaction to past viral outbreaks – from the swine and avian flus to SARs, Zika and Ebola – have been short-lived. The declines both in individual names and in sectors, let alone the broad market, tend to be a few percentage points before the market corrects, anticipating that the news will pass.

In general, the news passes quickly and the market shows no ill effects from the viral outbreak just six months later.

“These are real events, but over the long haul this is something that you see in the rear-view mirror and you look back and think ‘I could have bought that,’ ” says Jimmy Hausberg, partner at HighTower Advisors’ Hausberg Group in Beverly Hills, California. “But in general, it just seems that what you could make by reacting to these events is a lot less than you could lose by messing things up with your portfolio long-term. It’s worth talking about, but not usually worth acting on.”

And that’s what investors should be doing, talking about the potential events and the potential external shocks and making sure they can weather those storms. Profiting from those events should be less your aim than avoiding any long-term pain that might linger from them.

The coronavirus isn’t going to make any average investor rich.

You should be more interested in ensuring that it won’t make you poor, but you should remember that it’s what you do every day – regardless of the news cycle or the global macro picture – that will determine where you end up.