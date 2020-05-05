By

This is the first in a continuing series of Seattle Times charts that will provide weekly data on how the Seattle-area economy is doing during the coronavirus crisis.

Today’s data shows how listings for new jobs have changed for Seattle, Washington and the U.S. as a whole.

The takeaway: All three are down by more than one third — with Seattle, which was hit by the coronavirus first, faring slightly worse than the national average.

The data reflects job openings advertised on Indeed.com on successive Fridays. The number of listings is shown as a percentage of the respective numbers on Feb. 1, 2020.

