As temporary or permanent layoffs have ballooned, unemployment has climbed to the worst levels since the Great Depression. Can those dislocated workers hope to find other jobs? An index of new listings shows the number of openings has plunged. Metro Seattle has seen a slightly steeper drop than the state as a whole.

