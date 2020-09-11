Economic indicators continue to show the disparate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Home sales are going strong, propelled by record low interest rates for those who qualify and can afford to buy.

Air travel, however, remains far below pre-pandemic levels. That is sending ripple effects through a range of businesses from hotels to airplane builders.

And while job openings statewide are climbing back toward the heights they commanded before the coronavirus struck, Seattle-area job listings lag behind.