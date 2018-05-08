CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A Coralville company that filed for bankruptcy in March has laid off its production staff.

Scott Long is CEO of Zero Energy Systems, and he told the Iowa City Press-Citizen that more than 40 people lost their jobs, leaving around a dozen on staff.

The insulated concrete wall manufacturing company filed for bankruptcy March 25 after MidWestOne Bank sued March 5, alleging that Zero Energy defaulted on its loans and owes the bank more than $16 million.

Long says more layoffs are expected, depending on how the lawsuit plays out.