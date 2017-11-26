BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Medical-device maker Cook Group expects to start work in December on an expansion project as it takes over a former General Electric refrigerator factory in Bloomington.
Company spokeswoman Marsha Lovejoy says it should soon complete its purchase of the factory site that was shut down last year. Cook announced in September it would buy the 70-acre property, where it plans spending $125 million on renovations.
The company says it could add 500 jobs over the next decade with the expansion of its Cook Medical unit that makes products such as heart stents and surgical instruments.
The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports local officials are considering a special tax district that would fund $5 million in landscaping, repaving and exterior building work on the site.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Washington, Seattle spending $1.1M to fence off highways and bridges from the homeless
___
Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com