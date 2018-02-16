JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy is encouraging people across the state to join its employees in raising money to help families with their energy bills.

The Jackson-based utility says it will match every dollar raised by its workers, relatives and friends participating in Walk for Warmth events through March. A walk is scheduled for Friday in Jackson and starts at the company’s headquarters.

Nearly $200,000 was raised last year by more than 2,000 Consumers Energy employees, friends and family members. More than $1 million has been raised since 2012.

Community groups organize local Walk for Warmth events. Consumers Energy employees also will participate in walks in Flint, Lansing, Saginaw and other communities.