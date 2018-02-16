Share story

By
The Associated Press

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy is encouraging people across the state to join its employees in raising money to help families with their energy bills.

The Jackson-based utility says it will match every dollar raised by its workers, relatives and friends participating in Walk for Warmth events through March. A walk is scheduled for Friday in Jackson and starts at the company’s headquarters.

Nearly $200,000 was raised last year by more than 2,000 Consumers Energy employees, friends and family members. More than $1 million has been raised since 2012.

Community groups organize local Walk for Warmth events. Consumers Energy employees also will participate in walks in Flint, Lansing, Saginaw and other communities.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save up to 90% on subscriptions!
The Associated Press