JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — The Consumers Energy Foundation is spending $500,000 in its backyard.

The utility’s philanthropic arm says it will give $300,000 to develop a kitchen suitable to host a food festival at the old Vermeulen’s building in Jackson. The festival will probably start in 2019 and be modeled after the successful ArtPrize festival in Grand Rapids.

The foundation also will give $200,000 to the Jackson School of the Arts, which is moving into the Masonic Temple. Consumers Energy Chief executive Patti Poppe says the company is “doubling down” on its commitment to its hometown.

The winner of the food festival will get the space for free for a year to start a restaurant.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot says Jackson School of the Arts serves about 1,000 students in art, dance and theater.

