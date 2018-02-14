MILWAUKEE (AP) — A consumer protection group is warning about a snowplowing company after customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois say they didn’t receive services they paid for.
Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin issued a warning Wednesday after customers pre-paid $350 to $625 for unmet services.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Snow Angels LLC told a customer it was closing when they inquired about not receiving service.
Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Lisa Schiller said customers haven’t been reimbursed. She says the amount so far totals $8,000.
Schiller said the company began taking payments just before the winter season in 2017.
Snow Angels owner Matthew Erickson of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. A company phone number in Minnesota was not in service.