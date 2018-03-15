JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island renewable energy company has started construction on an $84 million wind farm.

The Providence Journal reports the North Kingstown-based company Green Development recently started preparing the Johnston site where seven wind turbines will be erected. Company officials expect to start operating the 3-megawatt turbines by 2019.

The Rhode Island Convention Center Authority has agreed to a 25-year contract with Green Development. The firm’s CEO Al Bucknam says the deal will save the agency money and support the state’s push to develop renewable energy.

Green Development also plans to sell energy to National Grid.

The new turbines will be the largest land turbines in terms of capacity and height. Johnston’s zoning board granted special use permits for Green Development last year.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com