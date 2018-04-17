NEW YORK (AP) — As the rebooted “Roseanne” continues to dominate the television landscape, research indicates that enthusiasm expressed for the show’s initial success by President Donald Trump and Fox News Channel had an impact on its audience.

Both Trump and Fox commentators said the show’s initial stunning success was a reflection of the show’s lead character, played by Roseanne Barr, portraying a Trump supporter. The research organization Samba TV says “Roseanne” viewership among people who also watched Fox News regularly increased by 40 percent from the first to second week on the air. For people who also watched MSNBC, which appeals more to liberals, viewership was down 11 percent for the same period.

ABC also says the conservative excitement has had an impact on the show’s audience. But the network said no show gets an audience as big as “Roseanne” has without appealing to a diverse group of people.