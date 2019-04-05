RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina congressmen say they’re giving up political contributions they received from a big donor charged in federal indictments with trying to bribe the state’s insurance commissioner.

Spokesmen for U.S. Reps. Richard Hudson, Patrick McHenry and Ted Budd said Friday that they’re giving up money received from Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.

Hudson spokeswoman Tatum Gibson says the congressman is sending $15,400 to charities supporting families and veterans around Fort Bragg, but didn’t provide their names. Gibson says another $62,800 from Lindberg went to a joint fundraising committee and is now controlled by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

A Budd spokesman says his sole $2,700 contribution from Lindberg is going to a child abuse organization.

Spokesmen for Rep. Mark Walker did not respond to requests for comment.