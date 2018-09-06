WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers are pressing the Environmental Protection Agency to act faster to bring more hazardous chemicals and substances under regulation in the U.S.

A House environment subcommittee held a hearing Thursday on one such substance, an industrial compound widely used to make firefighting foam, nonstick cookware and fast-food wrappers.

Subcommittee chairman and Republican Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois says lawmakers are frustrated with what they see as the EPA’s slow action on considering tighter regulation for hundreds of hazardous substances.

Congress passed legislation in 2016 meant to speed that long-stalled regulation. Shimkus says the EPA’s action on putting that legislation into effect seems to have “bogged down.” He says he will try to arrange a hearing on why that is.