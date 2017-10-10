NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Condor Airlines will resume its twice-weekly, summertime nonstop flights from New Orleans to Germany in 2018.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the flight launched in May. Mayor Mitch Landrieu, New Orleans Airport Director Kevin Dolliole and Jens Boyd, a director of long-haul and revenue management for the Thomas Cook Group, which operates Condor, announced the renewal of the service Tuesday.

The airline wrapped up its 2017 seasonal flights Oct. 4. Next year’s flights from New Orleans will begin May 17 and run through Sept. 30.

Boyd says the decision to bring the service back reflects strong demand in New Orleans and the airline’s growing set of North American destinations, which include Seattle, Pittsburgh and Vancouver. Condor will add a flight from Phoenix to Germany in 2018.

