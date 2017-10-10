NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Condor Airlines will resume its twice-weekly, summertime nonstop flights from New Orleans to Germany in 2018.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the flight launched in May. Mayor Mitch Landrieu, New Orleans Airport Director Kevin Dolliole and Jens Boyd, a director of long-haul and revenue management for the Thomas Cook Group, which operates Condor, announced the renewal of the service Tuesday.
The airline wrapped up its 2017 seasonal flights Oct. 4. Next year’s flights from New Orleans will begin May 17 and run through Sept. 30.
Boyd says the decision to bring the service back reflects strong demand in New Orleans and the airline’s growing set of North American destinations, which include Seattle, Pittsburgh and Vancouver. Condor will add a flight from Phoenix to Germany in 2018.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com