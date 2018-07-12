Steve Singh will join the board Aug. 1.

Steve Singh, the chief executive of tech company Docker and co-founder of Concur Technologies, will join the board of Seattle-based Washington Federal bank.

Singh led Bellevue travel and expense reporting company Concur for more than 20 years, and oversaw its sale to German software giant SAP for $8.3 billion.He was appointed chief executive of San Francisco-based Docker in May 2017.

