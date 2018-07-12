Steve Singh will join the board Aug. 1.
Steve Singh, the chief executive of tech company Docker and co-founder of Concur Technologies, will join the board of Seattle-based Washington Federal bank.
Singh led Bellevue travel and expense reporting company Concur for more than 20 years, and oversaw its sale to German software giant SAP for $8.3 billion.He was appointed chief executive of San Francisco-based Docker in May 2017.
Singh will join Washington Federal’s board Aug. 1.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.