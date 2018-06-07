FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin says an Ohio company expects to hire more than 100 workers at its manufacturing facility in northern Kentucky.

Bevin said in a statement on Thursday that Solon, Ohio-based HDT Global plans to hire 113 full-time jobs over the next four years at its facility in Florence. The jobs will come with a $14.5 million improvement project at the plant.

HDT Global provides highly engineered products for extreme environments.

Officials say the upgrades are scheduled to start in 2019. HDT currently employs 166 people at the plant.