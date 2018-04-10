The supplier of an Ohio fertility clinic’s storage tank says its equipment didn’t malfunction or cause the loss of more than 4,000 eggs and embryos.

Custom Biogenic Systems of Michigan says its initial investigation finds human error is to blame for the failure in March at the clinic run by University Hospitals in suburban Cleveland.

The hospital has said the storage tank was having trouble for weeks and that an alarm system had been turned off when the storage tank’s temperature began to rise.

A statement from Custom Biogenic Systems says it gave the clinic instructions how to deal with preventative maintenance at the time.

The statement also says the company didn’t have anything to do with the remote alarm system that had been turned off.

