OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The owner of Younkers department stores has told the Nebraska Labor Department that it intends to close both Omaha stores.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the closings are expected to be permanent and affect nearly 360 employees.
Younkers parent company, Bon-Ton Stores Inc., has filed for bankruptcy protection as it struggles with debt and declining mall traffic.
Bon-Ton’s notification of its intention to close the Omaha stores didn’t mention its other Iowa and Nebraska properties. They are Younkers stores in Lincoln and Grand Island and one in Sioux City, Iowa. Bon-Ton also operates Herberger’s stores in Hastings, Kearney, Norfolk, North Platte and Scottsbluff.
