MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bird Rides Inc. has removed its electric scooters from the streets of Milwaukee in an agreement with the city to bring them back once there’s a regulatory framework in place.
The deal announced Monday comes after a weeks-long dispute between Milwaukee officials and the California-based company over whether the scooters are legal to be on city streets. A timeline for their return is unclear.
Bird currently operates in about 30 cities. It previously removed scooters from Denver and Salt Lake City before resuming operations under a pilot program in those locations.
Milwaukee sued Bird last month after the company refused a cease-and-desist order shortly after the scooters became available to rent in late June. The company removed the scooters Monday and Mayor Tom Barrett says the lawsuit may be moot.
