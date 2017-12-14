IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials want to fine an Idaho company that sent radioactive materials across the country that leaked from lead containers and exposed FedEx workers.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday announced a proposed $22,400 fine for Idaho Falls-based Qal-Tek Associates. The federal agency says radiation levels of the package sent from a job site in New York to Idaho exceeded regulatory limits.
But it says none of the FedEx workers were in contact with the package long enough to receive radiation exposures above unsafe limits.
Qal-Tek performs radiation support services to other companies, including calibrating equipment and disposing of material.
Company CEO and President Travis Snowder didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.