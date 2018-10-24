TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal regulators are proposing a $63 million fine against an Ohio company they say bought a yacht and jet with money meant to help low-income people get phone and internet service.
The Federal Communications Commission says Toledo-based American Broadband and Telecommunications Co. created fake accounts using the identities of dead people to get government reimbursements.
The commission says the company’s owner used the money to buy a Ferrari, a Florida condominium and an $8 million Cessna jet.
The company says in a statement to The Blade newspaper it told the FCC two years ago about significant compliance and reporting issues and repaid nearly all of the money.
Most Read Business Stories
- So many people are buying Mega Millions tickets that unique number combinations are shrinking
- Goldman Sachs buying Seattle's historic Smith Tower
- IPhone XR: The best $250 you ever saved on a new phone
- Tableau pledges to donate $100M to help health, human-rights groups
- Amazon officials pitched their facial recognition software to ICE
The FCC has said in recent years the Lifeline phone program needs reformed because of waste and fraud.