DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A medical supply company says its plans for a $20 million facility would bring more than 100 new jobs to Dubuque.
The Telegraph Herald reports that Medline Industries Inc. wants to start construction on the building this summer and begin operating there late next year.
The project is contingent on financial incentives from Dubuque and the state.
Medline Industries has about 480 workers at its current customer service facility in Dubuque. The company opened its first Dubuque location in 2000 with 25 employees.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing 787 being converted to VIP jet has unusual accident at Moses Lake airfield
- Fight rages on over Kemper’s private helicopter landing spot in downtown Bellevue
- Microsoft says it fired about 20 people last year for sexual harassment
- Toys R Us to close all 800 of its U.S. stores
- With bitcoin mining, the Mid-Columbia basin joins the tech elite — or a Ponzi scheme | Jon Talton
___
Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com