HAMMOND, La. (AP) — The Los Angeles-based company Peninsula Pacific says a new casino it hopes to build in Tangipahoa Parish in Louisiana would have an indoor and outdoor event center, a farmer’s market buffet and a potential bass fishing tournament dock.

Local media report the company described its proposal this week in a meeting with officials and community members in Hammond.

The company already owns one of the state’s 15 riverboat casino licenses for DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City but would like to open a casino in Tangipahoa Parish instead. CEO Brent Stevens says that location would allow them to capture some of the gambling traffic that currently goes to Mississippi.

Moving the license requires legislative and voter approval.

Concerns discussed during the meeting included drainage, traffic and crime.