KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A company is adding about 100 new textile jobs in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Specialty Textiles Inc. plans a grand opening Tuesday for its expansion in Kings Mountain.

The company currently employs more than 300 people at their mill in Kings Mountain. The company has operated there since 1964.

The company makes upholstery fabric used by home furnishing brands such as Drexel Heritage, Corinthian, Basset and England.

The company’s biggest brand is Revolution Performance Fabrics, They also sell vinyl, leather and decorative trims.