ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has ordered companies from Missouri and California to pay a combined $7 million for shipping ingredients containing poultry feathers and other misbranded items to pet food manufacturers.
Wilbur-Ellis Feed LLC of San Francisco pleaded guilty in April. Diversified Ingredients Inc. of Ballwin, Missouri, pleaded guilty in July. Charges against both companies were misdemeanors. Both were sentenced Thursday.
Federal authorities say Wilbur-Ellis substituted lower cost ingredients for chicken and turkey meal in shipments from a Texas plant to pet food manufacturers in 2013 and 2014. Some shipments included ground-up feathers.
Diversified — a commodities broker, merchandiser and distributor — had pet food companies among its customers. Its clients received the adulterated ingredients.
Most Read Business Stories
- A taste of Seattle and Boeing in Japan as first Dreamliner goes on display
- Amazon to raise some workers’ pay again after outcry on $15 minimum-wage plan
- Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
- ‘Crops go unharvested and animals go uncared for.’ Concerns about Washington farmworker shortage grow.
- After backlash, Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers
Federal prosecutors say the ingredients posed no health threat to animals that ate the pet food.