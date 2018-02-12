CHICAGO (AP) — AptarGroup and Adapt Pharma have donated thousands of doses of the emergency therapy naloxone hydrochloride, which can reverse respiratory troubles caused by opioid overdoses.

The companies developed a nasal-spray dispenser that administers a 4-milligram dose without assembly, training or needle injection.

The donation was made Thursday at The Chicago Recovery Alliance office. The alliance was given 600 doses.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will distribute 3,400 doses to Illinois State Police and the Department of Corrections. And 1,000 doses will be distributed to McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition.

Gov. Bruce Rauner accepted the donation with Lt Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti (san-gwih-NEH’-tee) and Public Health Director Dr. Nirav Shah (NEER’-ahv SHA’). Sanguinetti and Shah head the Opioid Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force that Rauner created December