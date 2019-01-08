NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s two largest private detention companies don’t want a shareholder vote on resolutions that would prevent them from housing immigrant children separated from their parents, even though both companies say that is not something they currently do.
An activist shareholder submitted resolutions that would require Tennessee-based CoreCivic and Florida-based GEO Group to adopt policies of not accepting immigrant children separated from parents and vice versa. Both companies have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to exclude the resolutions from shareholders packets sent ahead of their annual meetings, when they’d vote on the proposals.
Their objections contend the proposals would interfere with ordinary business operations.
Supporting statements argue that they would protect the companies from reputational damage.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alaska Airlines flight diversion leads to a 30-hour nightmare for passengers WATCH
- Seattle area's topsy-turvy home market ends 2018 with Eastside prices falling over the year
- Kroger, Microsoft test futuristic grocery store in Redmond. Amazon, take note.
- 'They destroyed me': Wells Fargo's mistake forced her to sell her home
- Kroger hopes Redmond QFC pilot with Microsoft will make it ‘retailer of the future’
President Trump scrapped his administration’s policy of separating immigrant families in June after a global uproar.