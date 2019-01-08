Mr. Nordstrom, part of the fourth generation to lead his family’s namesake retail company, died in Seattle on Jan. 2nd after a brief battle with lymphoma.

A community celebration of the life of Blake Nordstrom will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Alaska Airlines Arena on the University of Washington campus.

Mr. Nordstrom, part of the fourth generation to lead his family’s namesake retail company, died in Seattle on Jan. 2nd after a battle with lymphoma.

The 58-year-old Seattle native, who shared management duties with his two brothers, Pete and Erik, was known for his philanthropy, his innovative business ideas and a management style that made employees feel like family members.

Born Oct. 4, 1960, Blake Nordstrom was still in grade school when he started work as a stock boy in the family business, and was just 39 when he was named company president, in 2000. His brothers joined him as co-presidents in 2015.

The arena, formerly known as Hec Edmundson Pavilion, is a fitting venue for a celebration of Mr. Nordstrom, a 1982 University of Washington graduate who rowed on the school’s crew team.

The celebration is open to the public. Doors open at 1 p.m.

