NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks crept higher in early trading Thursday following encouraging profit reports from several big companies.

Trading around the world was mostly listless, as markets took a pause after a run higher in recent weeks. Stocks, bonds, gold, crude oil and a gauge measuring fear among traders on Wall Street all made only slight moves, if any, in the first day of trading after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Trump had warned months ago that his impeachment would roil markets, but traders say it has virtually no impact. That’s mostly because they see it as extremely unlikely that Trump or his market-friendly policies will leave office before the end of his term.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. If it stays there, it would be the sixth gain in the last seven days and another record high for the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63 points, or 0.2%, to 28,302, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was flat, and stocks on the New York Stock Exchange were nearly evenly split between winners and losers.

IMPEACHMENT: Trump became just the third U.S. president to be impeached after the House voted Wednesday on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress in an investigation.

Trump, who has often reveled on Twitter when stock prices are rising, warned in October that “The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market.” While markets certainly do like Trump’s low-tax and light-regulation approach to the economy, investors say his impeachment means very little to the market.

A gauge measuring how worried traders are about upcoming swings for the S&P 500 inched up by a modest 0.2% in morning trading.

That’s because traders see little chance of a Republican-controlled Senate voting to remove Trump from office. Even if the unlikely were to occur and Trump left office, investors see Vice President Mike Pence as unlikely to raise taxes or tighten regulations.

STRONG FEED: ConAgra Brands surged 14.2% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than Wall Street forecast due in part to sales of frozen and snack foods.

TECH SWING: Micron Technology rose 2.3% after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its CEO also said it expects this quarter to mark “the cyclical bottom for our financial performance.”

YIELDS: Treasury yields held steady as The 10-year Treasury yield ticked up to 1.93% from 1.92% late Wednesday. The two-year yield held steady at 1.62%, and the 30-year yield rose to 2.37% from 2.35%.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 14 cents to $60.99 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 26 cents to $66.43.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%, the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3%. France’s CAC 40 was flat, Germany’s DAX lost 0.4% and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.3%.