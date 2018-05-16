AXTELL, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Public Service Commission has told an Axtell seed business it can’t continue operating without a grain dealer license.

The commission issued a cease-and-desist order Tuesday to Roberts Seed Inc. The commission says the company is operating although it hasn’t fulfilled requirements for the license it applied for last year.

Roberts Seed office assistant Teresa Fisher told the Lincoln Journal Star that the order covers only the purchase of grain from farmers and the sale of it as seed. She says the company has no active contracts for that business.

She says the company can’t provide some of the licensing documents, such as a 2017 tax return, because they don’t exist yet.

The commission has scheduled a hearing June 18 in Minden to discuss possible punishments for Roberts Seed.

