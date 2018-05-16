PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A key Providence commission has given the thumbs down to a proposal to build what would be the tallest skyscraper in Rhode Island.

The Providence City Commission voted Tuesday against adjusting zoning rules so a New York developer can construct a 600-foot tower. Zoning rules currently limit construction in the area to 100 feet.

The measure now moves to the city council, which will decide whether to approve the zoning change and let the project continue.

Developer Jason Fane has proposed a high-rise residential building on a section of public land freed up by the relocation of Interstate 195.

The tallest building in Rhode Island is currently the Industrial Trust Building, commonly referred to as the Superman Building, which is 430 feet tall. That building is downtown.