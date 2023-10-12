NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Fastenal Co. (FAST), up $4.42 to $60.43.
The distributor of nuts, bolts and other construction material beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), up $2.34 to $356.39
The pizza chain’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), down $5.13 to $43.21.
The maker and recycler of steel and metal products reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter profit.
Ford Motor Co. (F), down 21 cents to $12.04.
The United Auto Workers expanded their strike to include the most profitable Ford plant in the world.
Viasat Inc. (VSAT), up $1.93 to $17.56.
The communications company gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Infosys Ltd. (INFY), down $1.11 to $16.50.
The business consulting services provider gave investors a disappointing revenue update.
Atlassian Corp. (TEAM), down $9 to $190.45.
The software company is buying video-messaging platform Loom for $975 million.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO), up 39 cents to $15.32.
The lingerie retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update.