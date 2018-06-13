BusinessNation & World Comcast makes $35-a-share cash bid for Fox’s entertainment business, setting up bidding war with Disney Originally published June 13, 2018 at 1:07 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast makes $35-a-share cash bid for Fox’s entertainment business, setting up bidding war with Disney. The Associated Press Next Story6 restaurants in West Virginia, Ohio told to make back pay Previous StoryCourt rules no privacy for cellphone with 1-2-3-4 passcode