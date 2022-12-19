The internet engineer and entrepreneur Brewster Kahle took a shot at the book publishing industry a few weeks ago by pointing out something well known to technologists but unappreciated by the general public: that e-books and other digital artifacts have shorter life spans than the physical items.

“Our paper books have lasted hundreds of years on our shelves and are still readable,” Kahle observed in a post on the website of the Internet Archive, the invaluable historical repository of old web pages and other digital artifacts that he founded in 1996. “Without active maintenance, we will be lucky if our digital books last a decade.”

It may be misleading to say that Kahle took a shot at the publishers. More accurately, he took another shot at them. That’s because for more than two years Kahle has been embroiled in a bitter court fight with the industry over his effort to make digital copies of copyrighted books and lend them out for free.

Kahle says he’s just doing what public libraries do. The publishers who have sued the Internet Archive in federal court in New York — Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, John Wiley & Sons and Penguin Random House — have a different take.

They say the Archive is engaged in “willful digital piracy on an industrial scale.” (HarperCollins is my book publisher.)

Advertising

What’s really happening here is that everyone involved — publishers, online distributors, authors and readers — is trying to come to terms with the capacity of digital technology to overthrow the traditional models of printing, selling and buying readable content.

Publishers and authors are predictably, and rightly, fearful that they’ll lose out financially; but it’s also quite possible that, properly managed, the technological revolution will make them more money.

To see how this might unfold, let’s start with some fundamentals of digitization. Kahle’s recent post is a good jumping-off point.

New technologies allow us to convert what’s on the printed page into bits and bytes readable by computer. The process can reproduce a printed page exactly, or only the text. Some content begins as a computer file produced by a writer at a keyboard, which can then be used to produce a bound book.

The product can be an e-book, which can appear on the screen exactly like its paper analog, or can provide only the text or a nearly infinite variations of format.

As consumer products, e-books began to make their mark with Amazon’s introduction of its first Kindle e-reader in 2007.

Advertising

Since then e-formats have proliferated, as have methods for reading them — dedicated devices, web browsers and apps, smartphones and tablets. What hasn’t changed is the turmoil that the digitization of reading material has produced for publishers and libraries.

That leads us to Kahle’s point. It’s tempting to regard digital content as eternal, and in some respects it may be — it doesn’t degrade as it’s recopied, unlike recordings made from masters. On the other hand, as Kahle observed, it’s vulnerable to becoming technologically outdated. A digital file produced in one technical format may be unreadable in another; the devices made to read the first version may become obsolete, leaving no way to read content produced for them.

That process can happen with unexpected speed. I have a CD-ROM set of every issue of The New Yorker that can’t be read today on my Apple computer, because it was formatted for a Windows operating system that’s incompatible with my desktop and Microsoft doesn’t even make anymore. (The New Yorker now provides the same archive via the web, but it’s available only by subscription, not a one-time purchase.)

By contrast, physical books can survive for centuries, through floods, droughts, heat waves and deep freezes, and handling by hundreds of readers.

Nevertheless, publishers and librarians persist in thinking of books as perishable and digital files as eternal.

This fundamental error, which prompted libraries all over the world to discard their precious collections of actual books and periodicals in favor of digital facsimiles, was deemed “absolute nonsense” by the novelist Nicholson Baker in his passionate and meticulously researched 2001 exposé “Double Fold.”

Advertising

The ability to make identical copies of printed materials by digital scanning has been a boon for the cause of distributing the accumulated wisdom of the ages, but also a headache for contemporary publishers.

Digital archives of works that have outlived their copyrights make it easy for researchers to access older material; I’m a devoted user of the HathiTrust Digital Library, an enormous archive that was founded in 2008 by the University of California and other major institutions, built from digitized versions of volumes in their libraries.

But publishers and distributors, fearing that the ability to easily create identical digital copies of their products would open the door to unlimited piracy and copyright infringements, have imposed unprecedented restrictions on ownership rights of e-books.

The industry argues that the Internet Archive’s lending library is exactly what they’re trying to fight. Kahle says he initially founded the Archive’s Open Library to provide free online access to millions of public domain books that had been digitally scanned by the Archive and a consortium of other institutions.

Eventually the Open Library included some copyrighted books in its stacks. Kahle said in a court declaration that the Archive generally has made its digital scans from print books it owns and that it avoids lending out books less than 5 years old in order to steer clear of contemporary bestsellers as an “accommodation to publishers.”

The Archive maintains that allowing those books each to be borrowed by one user at a time and for limited periods for free like library books, a system it calls “controlled digital lending,” falls within the “fair use” exception to U.S. copyright law, which allows copies of books or excerpts to be made for research or artistic purposes.

Sponsored

The publishers maintain that the Open Library’s unauthorized scans of copyrighted books steps over the fair-use line.

“What’s clearly not allowed is the type of systematic, broad-brush copying and public distributions of huge swaths of copyrighted work that Open Library is doing,” says Terry Hart, general counsel of the American Association of Publishers.

Authors and publishers are afraid that efforts like that of the Open Library will cannibalize commercial, revenue-producing markets, sapping incentives to create and publish.

The e-book market, however, arguably has given publishers greater control over the dissemination of their products than they have had in the past.

In most cases, consumers don’t own their e-books — they’ve acquired only a limited license for their money. Although Amazon customers click on a button reading “Buy Now” to acquire a Kindle e-book, the license terms make clear that “buyers” don’t get all the rights of conventional book owners.

They can’t sell their e-books and in many cases can’t loan them to friends, as they can do with physical books. They can only read their e-books on an Amazon device or Amazon applications. If they try to evade those terms, Amazon’s proprietary digital-rights management software embedded in the e-book will prevent them from doing so.

Advertising

Kahle frankly acknowledges that one motivation of the Archive’s lending program is to challenge the publishers’ control of reading content.

The publishers “would like to force libraries and their patrons into a world in which books can only be accessed, never owned, and in which availability is subject to the rightsholders’ whim,” the Archive said in its response to the publishers’ lawsuit.

“We want an e-book to be a book,” Kahle told me. “When you buy an e-book you should have the same rights as a buyer in the physical world. In the same way that people and libraries bought books in the past, they should be able to buy e-books.”