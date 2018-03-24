COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A battery manufacturer in Columbia Falls has furloughed more than 60 workers.

The Hungry Horse News reports the layoffs at ViZn Energy happened on March 16.

The company was founded in 2009. Its batteries are the size of shipping containers and are designed to be used for energy storage from solar- or wind-powered generation systems.

In November, a $1 million federal tax lien was issued against the company and an interim CEO and president took over in January.

The newspaper reports that company officials did not have immediate comment on the furloughs.

Former President and CEO Craig Wilkins said a key investor has left the company. He says he’s hopeful new investors can be found to keep the company running.

