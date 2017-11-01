Columbia Bank’s parent company has completed its $645 million acquisition of Pacific Continental.
Columbia Bank’s parent company has completed its $645 million acquisition of Pacific Continental, forming a banking franchise with $12 billion in total assets and more than 150 branches throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
The deal, announced in January, puts Oregon’s second-largest community bank under the umbrella of Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System and strengthens its Oregon presence.
